State Police Warn of Latest Scam Targeting Thousands of Massachusetts Residents

Massachusetts State Police are warning residents about the latest scam targeting locals.

Massachusetts is full of a lot of really good people, unfortunately, there are still some bad ones out there as well. In an age where people have access to others in so many ways, coupled with ever-growing technology, scams are on the rise.

According to CNBC, there has been a 61% increase in attacks and scams in the past year, and each year they become more sophisticated in their methods. The news outlet reports that consumers lost an estimated $5.8 billion to fraud last year.

The Massachusetts State Police are now warning residents about a new and ongoing scam involving the false impersonation of an officer.

Massachusetts State Troopers Warn of New Phone Scan

The latest scam is done via phone, targeting residents in Massachusetts. These calls will appear to be coming from Massachusetts State Police phone numbers, however, the caller ID is being “spoofed” and the call is not legitimate.

Some of the scam callers are claiming to be members of the State Police or affiliated with us, others are simply hanging up the phone as soon as it is answered. Please be advised that these calls are fraudulent.

The State Police are not conducting any fundraisers and do not conduct phone solicitations for any reason. If you get such a call, authorities are advising folks to hang up immediately and do not provide any personal or financial information.

If you have questions that it may be a legitimate charity you are interested in supporting, first check with the Massachusetts Secretary of State's Corporation Division at (617)727-9640 to make sure that the organization is, in fact, legitimate.