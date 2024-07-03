Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Wall-E

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Wall-E! This active boy is an approximately 8-month-old pit bull mix who arrived at Berkshire Humane Society as a stray who was never claimed by his former family.

Unfortunately, Berkshire Humane Society staff don't know much about his past, but they do know he loves going on long walks and enjoys all the scents along the way. Wall-E is currently working on his life skills: house training, leash walking, basic obedience, and more.

Shelter staff say Wall-E is doing well and learning more every day. In his time at the shelter, he has already made some dog friends but he can be a bit selective. He can become a bit mouthy when he’s excited, so a home with children aged 12+ would be best.

If you’d like more information about this handsome youngster, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff directly at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126.