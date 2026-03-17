The City of Pittsfield has announced the temporary closure of the West Housatonic Street Fire Station after recent radon testing raised concerns about levels inside the building.

So what exactly is radon? It is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock. You cannot see it, smell it, or taste it. That makes it hard to detect without a test.

Radon can seep into buildings through cracks in floors, walls, and foundations. It is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, behind only smoking. Long-term exposure is what makes it dangerous, which is why testing and remediation are taken seriously.

Out of an abundance of caution, Pittsfield Fire Department personnel from the West Housatonic Street station have been relocated to Fire Department Headquarters on Columbus Avenue while the city works on remediation efforts.

The good news is that firefighters will still respond to calls for service from the affected area. All other fire stations in the city remain fully operational. If you have an emergency, call 911 as you normally would. Nothing changes there.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice. City staff are actively working to address the radon levels and get the station back up and running as quickly as possible.

Radon is actually a common issue in Western Massachusetts. Berkshire County sits on a lot of granite and other rock formations that can produce higher radon levels than other parts of the state. If you have never tested your own home for radon, this is a good reminder that test kits are inexpensive and widely available.