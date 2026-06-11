All You Can Eat Super Buffet and Hibachi Coming To Pittsfield

Signs of an advertised new restaurant in Pittsfield are a reality on Wahconah Street.

As a former resident of Pittsfield's Ward 7, Harry's Supermarket was my go-to for groceries in a pinch - they weren't as big or carried as much product as Big Y, but there was just something about a small neighborhood grocery store that I miss. Lest we forget that Harry's was very accessible to folks without a car or a ton of money.

Harry's suffered heavy fire damage from a July 2023 blaze that left the former owner's uninterested in repairing the place - so they sold it.

A fire gutted the longtime Wahconah Street supermarket in 2023, and the following year, Huajie Zhu purchased the property for $460,000 two years ago to build a restaurant with hibachi in the existing footprint of the more than 100-year-old building. -iberkshires.com

Huajie Zhu is either associated with or owns Panda House in Lenox, so these folks are all to familiar with how to run a 200 seat Asian restaurant and Hibachi. As I drove by former Harry's Supermarket earlier this afternoon, there was a giant sign in front of some newly installed windows and door. It's really happening!

The building is under construction.

"It's a substantial renovation that's currently underway here," Brent White of White Engineering said, speaking on behalf of the applicant and owner, Huajie Zhu.

Since 2023, the building has sat dilapidated and blighted, the good news is - and maybe you were already aware that this was happening, but the "coming soon" sign makes it even more real.