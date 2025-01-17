Pittsfield Man Arrested For Carjacking In Target Parking Lot

A Pittsfield man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after he attempted to steal a motor vehicle.

Officers in Lanesborough responded to the parking lot of Target around 1:30 p.m. yesterday for a reported carjacking.

Earl N. Kirchner, 64, of Pittsfield has been charged with carjacking (felony), assault and battery, and assault and battery on a police officer, according to a press release by the Lanesborough Police Department.

Lanesborough Police Facebook Lanesborough Police Facebook loading...

The victim says Kirchner punched and kicked him while attempting to steal his vehicle.

He ultimately prevented Kirchner from stealing his vehicle and called police. Officers arrived before the perpetrator could escape.

Kirchner was kicking the officers as he was taken into custody. He was transported to Berkshire County House of Corrections pending an arraignment.