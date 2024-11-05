Pittsfield Police Chase Ends In Fiery Crash

A chase from Park Square in Pittsfield ended in a motor vehicle versus utility pole resulting in a major car fire on Monday morning on Jason St.

It was quite a morning at Live 95.9 on Monday. Around 9:30 in the morning the radio station went dark, literally. The sudden power outage was followed by the immediate sounds of police sirens.

Slater Townsquare Media Berkshire Slater Townsquare Media Berkshire loading...

My first thought was that someone had struck a utility pole causing the power outage, but the police sirens struck me as odd. How could they have gotten here so quickly? They hadn't. They were already here, chasing the vehicle that had hit the pole.

We all ran outside to see an empty Subaru Crosstrek resting against a guard rail with its drivers door ajar, airbags deployed, a utility pole snapped completely in half with the sounds of popping explosions from whatever electric unit was on the street.

Slater Townsquare Media Berkshire Slater Townsquare Media Berkshire loading...

The vehicle slowly caught fire and was completely engulfed within minutes while the fire department arrived. There was a little delay in extinguishing the vehicle with water due to the fact that Eversource had not arrived yet to cut the power supply to the live lines lying in the road.

There was no one in the vehicle as the suspect had fled on foot and was later apprehended by Pittsfield Police. I was told by police that they were attempting to stop this vehicle since around the park square area.

Slater Townsquare Media Berkshire Slater Townsquare Media Berkshire loading...

Pittsfield Police, Fire, Eversource and Verizon all responded to the scene as part of the restoration efforts that took place.

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker