Pittsfield Police Seek Public’s Help In Locating Missing Man
The Pittsfield Police Have Posted The Following To Their Social Media Page:
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with locating 47 year-old Neal Allen who has been reported missing.
Mr. Allen has been described as a black male, approximately 6"1 and 170-190 lbs. Mr. Allen was last seen wearing a black button-up jacket, ripped blue jeans, and glasses.
If you have any information on Mr. Allen's whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700. Thank you. #pittsfieldmissing
LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal
Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.