Pittsfield Police Seek Public’s Help In Locating Missing Man

The Pittsfield Police Have Posted The Following To Their Social Media Page:

The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with locating 47 year-old Neal Allen who has been reported missing.

Mr. Allen has been described as a black male, approximately 6"1 and 170-190 lbs. Mr. Allen was last seen wearing a black button-up jacket, ripped blue jeans, and glasses.

If you have any information on Mr. Allen's whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700. Thank you. #pittsfieldmissing

