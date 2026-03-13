Pittsfield Announces Pothole Repair, Street Paving Plan

In order to address potholes caused by the harsh winter weather and constant change in temperature, the City of Pittsfield will be implementing a two phased approach to address repairs to potholes.

Phase 1: Between now and late March, the Department of Public Services will be conducting pothole patching, working their way through the main routes first and then focusing on secondary and neighborhood streets.

The Highway Division utilizes the pavement recycler, known as the Bagela, to produce limited quantities of hot mix. This mix is then placed in a hot box that holds 1.5 tons of asphalt which can be used up within 2 to 3 hours depending on the quantity, proximity and size of potholes. Some roads will require more than one day to complete. It is important to note that this work is weather dependent and is temporary until the asphalt plants open for the season.

Like other departments across the Commonwealth, the Highway Division is currently short‑staffed. To keep up with this year’s workload, the city has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to secure a contractor for additional pothole repairs. The contractor should be on board by the end of March, ready to begin work as soon as asphalt plants open.

Phase 2: Once the blacktop plants open and make asphalt available for use, the Highway Division and hired contractor will use asphalt from the blacktop plants to patch potholesthat will last longerterm.

The city utilizes three blacktop plants in the area, Pittsfield, Lenoxdale and West Sand Lake, NY. The West Sand Lake plant is expected to open late March while the Pittsfield and Lenoxdale plants have anticipated opening dates in mid-April.

During this phase, patching work will be conducted every weekday as weather conditions allow. More streets will be covered simultaneously as asphalt will be more readily available. The city will continue to address potholes on main roads, secondary and neighborhood streets. Coordination of this work will also include road work projects we have planned for 2026.

Residents are asked to report potholes via the PittSMART online reporting system so we can efficiently keep track of our progress as we continue this work.

As of the date of this press release, the Highway Division has addressed potholes on several streets including but not limited to:

• Adam Street

• Barker Road

• Clinton Avenue

• Crane Avenue

• Dan Fox Drive

• East New Lenox Road

• East Street

• Fort Hill Avenue

• Hamlin Street

• Hancock Road

• Lebanon Avenue

• Linden Street

• North Street

• Onota Street

• Pecks Road

• Second Street

• West Street

• Woodlawn Avenue

In addition to the plans to repair potholes, the city will be continuing the road resurfacing projects for Fiscal Year 2026. This work includes the paving of:

• Alcove Street

• Auburn Street

• Beacon Avenue

• Bradford Street

• Brunswick Street

• Charisma Drive

• Churchill Street (364-650)

• Crane Avenue (Unkamet Park Drive to 560 Crane Avenue)

• Darlene Avenue

• East Street from Lyman Street to Merrill Road (state project)

• Fairfield Street

• Jones Avenue

• Kenwood Street

• Meleca Avenue

• Scalise Drive

• Tennyson Avenue

• West Street from College Way to Backman Avenue (Partial)

Please note that additional road resurfacing projects for Fiscal Year 2027 will be announced when the list is finalized. For more information, please contact the Department of Public Services and Utilities at dpw@cityofpittsfield.org or by calling 413-499-9330.