Pittsfield Walmart has undergone some changes for the better, and to recognize the upgrades, the retailer held a grand re-opening celebration on May 8.

While the store's interior has received a bit of an update, one change that is quite noticeable in a very positive way is Walmart's curbside pickup service.

I have been using the retailer's curbside service for quite a few years now, and one thing that has been annoying (no fault of Walmart) is the number of cars parked in the pickup spots that don't have people in them. Shoppers were abusing this service as they would park in those spots because they were close to the building, but they weren't legitimately using the curbside pickup service.

Now, Walmart has reassigned the curbside pickup service to spots over by the automotive parking lot and next to the garden center. Since that lot isn't as close to the main entrance, it's less likely that people will park in those spots and abuse the service. Another plus of this change is that team members can get out to the cars with items faster, at least that was my experience when I used the service last week.

Add to that, you no longer have to call the number on the parking space sign to let the team know you have arrived, as there is now an easy app option to do this. You can still call the number on the sign if you want, but the app option has been a dream, at least for me. Thank you, Pittsfield Walmart, for revamping the curbside pick-up service. It may seem like a little change, but it makes the experience much more pleasant.

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