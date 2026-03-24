If you have been to the Pittsfield Walmart lately, you probably have noticed that the store is getting a bit of a refresh. The aisles are wider, there's more space to shop, and many of the items are easier to find.

I have noticed in the grocery section that a number of the items are set up in a more organized fashion. It feels like an actual grocery store, and the items are easier to find than in the past.

In addition to the physical upgrades, Walmart has updated its pickup process for online orders. When you park in the designated parking spaces for online orders, you no longer have to dial the phone number to reach an associate to deliver your items to your car. It can now all be done on the Walmart app, which is really convenient. In the past, there were a few times when I would call the number and had to redial and redial before I would actually get someone on the other end, which I understand, they are a busy crew. Now, I just check in on the app and the items are delivered to my car in a few short minutes.

A Grand Re-Opening Celebration is Set to Take Place in May

With all of the new features and upgrades the Pittsfield Walmart is going through, it would make sense that a grand re-opening is on the horizon. That's exactly what is going to happen. According to the company's Facebook page, May 8th will be the grand re-opening for the bigger, better, built-for-you Pittsfield Walmart! In addition, the celebration will include music by DJ Champ, giveaways, food, and a photo booth for three hours. The festivities kick off at 9 am. It should be fun for the whole family.

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