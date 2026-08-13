Is Pittsfield Now Free of West Nile Virus?

Whether you live in Berkshire County or other nearby areas, mosquitoes are part of life, but they are a pain in the you-know-what. Mosquitoes are probably one of the worst things about warm-weather seasons. I can't stand them, but I'm sure I'm not alone.

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The other night, when I was mowing my lawn, I felt like I was getting eaten alive. I suppose that was part of the problem, though; I waited until the evening hours to mow my lawn, which is when I became dinner for those little pests. It's also my own fault that I didn't lather myself up in bug spray. I've written enough articles about staying covered and using repellent with DEET when outdoors. You would think I would follow my own advice. The truth is that I ran out of spray and didn't get a chance to buy some before I started mowing.

Positive News for the City of Pittsfield

On to some good news: if you are a Pittsfield resident (like myself) or spend a lot of time in Pittsfield, you'll be happy to know that, according to IBerkshires.com, there hasn't been a positive West Nile virus mosquito sample in the city in weeks, and amplification isn't expected.

Is Pittsfield Out of the Woods?

The article notes that if there were repeat or multiple isolations of WNV, then folks would have to worry, but that hasn't occurred, which means that Pittsfield is more than likely out of the woods, no pun intended. In addition, the article notes that Berkshire County as a whole remains at low risk for WNV and eastern equine encephalitis. You can read more and get all the details by going here.

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart