Pittsfield Man Charged With Enticing Alleged 14 Year-Old Girl Through Facebook

James Wojtkowski, 42, of Pittsfield, MA was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court last Wednesday on two charges.

Dissemination of Matter Harmful to a Minor

Enticing a Child Under 16.

Between April 29 and 30 of 2023, Wojtkowski is alleged to have contacted a 14-year-old girl living in North Adams through Facebook.

Wojtkowski asked the girl about where she went to school, where she lived and if she could sneak out of her house.

During their conversation, the Wojtkowski asked about her sexual history and discussed preforming sexual acts on her.

He also sent nude pictures of himself. Wojtkowski arranged to meet the girl in person at a set location. When Wojtkowski arrived, he was met by the North Adams Police.

Throughout the conversation, the Wojtkowski had actually been communicating with an undercover North Adams police officer.

The Honorable Judge Agostini set cash bail without prejudice at $25,000. If Mr. Wojtkowski posts bail, he will have the following conditions of release:

No unsupervised contact direct/indirect with children under 18, except biological children/grandchildren.

Assistant District Attorney Rachael Eramo represented the Commonwealth. The North Adams Police Department is the lead law enforcement agency.