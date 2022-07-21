Have You Noticed a Big Change in Pittsfield’s Water Pressure?

One thing I love about showering is water pressure with some kick behind it. I mean, really, who doesn't want powerful water pressure, especially on these hot summer days? I live in Pittsfield and the city's water pressure is pretty decent. I like to throw my shower head on the jet spray mode and bam, it's near perfect.

Did You Notice Pittsfield Kicked Up the Water Pressure a Few Notches About Two Weeks Ago?

One day almost two weeks ago, I came in from mowing the lawn, and naturally, it was time for me to hop in the shower. When I stepped in and turned the faucet and shower head on, I was almost knocked for a loop. I was pleasantly surprised at how much more powerful the water pressure was. I felt like Kramer in Seinfeld when he got knocked over in the shower from the high pressure. I have to say this was absolutely awesome. I really felt extra squeaky clean. The simple joys in life. I didn't want it to come to an end.

...But Pittsfield's Extra Powerful Water Pressure Did Come to an End...at Least for Me

Unfortunately, the extra boost of pressure in my shower came to an end a couple of days ago. Needless to say, I was a bit bummed but I'll live. Here are a few questions I have.

Did you notice the change in shower pressure where you live?

Was the change only in my neighborhood or was it city-wide?

Why did I get the boost in pressure in the first place?

Why was the extra pressure taken away?

I'm just curious because if there's any possibility of getting that pressure back, it would be a dream come true. Feel free to share your insights on our Facebook page. I need answers...lol.

