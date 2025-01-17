Massachusetts shoppers beware of a pizza product that has been voluntarily recalled by Market 32/Price Chopper.

According to an email that was sent to us by Market 32/Price Chopper, the company has pulled Futia’s Famous Pizza Dough products(16oz.) with UPC codes: 4173525348 (frozen) and 4173525349 (refrigerated) from stores because of particles from a production conveyor belt adhering to some of the product.

Market 32/Price Chopper notes that many of the customers who have purchased the product have been contacted about the recall. The company stated that customers who purchased the affected products should return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund.

For more information, you can call Futia’s at (518) 355-4300 or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com. Market 32/Price Chopper has locations throughout Massachusetts including Worcester, Pittsfield, Hopkinton, and many more.

