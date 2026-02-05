Massachusetts has been through many closures. Everything from department stores, banks, and restuarants have shuttered over the years due to many of these chains performing poorly. So when a location isn't performing well, the natural thing to do is shut it down and move on.

Speaking of restaurants, one chain I hold near and dear to my heart is Pizza Hut. Nowadays, I'll eat Pizza Hut because I like the pizza, but as a kid, it was a treat to go there with my family. I loved attending birthday parties and having my birthday party at Pizza Hut. It was so much fun, especially in the early 90s when the chain released those black street basketballs, remember those? I had one that I used with my friends on the court. Something about kids' birthday parties and pizza goes together like peanut butter and jelly.

Pizza Hut is Closing Hundreds of Locations in the Coming Months

Unfortuantelty even Pizza Hut is going through some tough times financially, and as a result, the pizza chain's parent company, Yum Brands, recently revealed that hundreds of underperforming Pizza Hut locations will be closing in the coming months. Pizza Hut's struggles go back to 2020, when one of Pizza Hut’s largest franchisees filed for bankruptcy protection and closed 300 stores.

Are Any Massachusetts Locations on the List of Upcoming Closures?

Of course, the big question is whether any Massachusetts Pizza Hut locations are on the hit list. As of this writing, the company hasn't revealed which locations will be shutting down. Pizza Hut has 35 locations in Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, Worcester, Springfield, and over 30 others.

