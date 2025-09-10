Iconic Pizzeria Named Best Restaurant In Massachusetts
Here's something for you to chew on, Massachusetts: If you were forced to pick one style of food to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be? And when I say "style" of food, I mean Tex-Mex? Barbecue? Asian-inspired cuisine? Polish?
Honestly, for me, I don't think I would be able to answer that question until that very instant I was forced to choose. But I'm pretty sure that several friends and acquaintances of mine would probably choose Italian food as the way to go.
If that sounds crazy to you, try and remember that one of the world's most popular foods--PIZZA!-falls under the Italian category. Well, the only reason I mention all of this is because it was an Italian restaurant that was recently named best in Massachusetts.
Foodie Haven, the online platform for food and restaurant enthusiasts, just published its list of the best restaurants in every state, and guess what? A real, authentic, honest-to-goodness neighborhood pizza joint received the Commonwealth crown.
This particular eatery is HISTORIC, having been in business for 50+ years! Are you ready for the name of this iconic Boston landmark? Here it is....Galleria Umberto. Customers and critics alike say the Sicilian pizza is the best anywhere, hands down!
Galleria Umberto is not just about pizza, though. Whether it's their tremendously popular spinach and cheese calzones or the scrumptious arancini (deep-fried rice balls), or their delectable paninis, they aim to please. And they do.
The next time you're in Boston and you feel your stomach letting you know that it's empty, make your way to 289 Hanover Street and experience the best restaurant in Massachusetts.
By the way, leave your credit cards at home, because Galleria Umberto is a cash-only establishment. But listen to this, they sell pizza slices for as little as $1.85! For more on every state's best restaurants, visit Foodie Haven's website.
