Plan For A WD-40 Shortage This Month In Mass.

Is this a post about the dockworker strike? No, it's about pumpkins.

It's October and it will conclude with every candy loving child's favorite ghoulish holiday, Halloween! October also means pumpkin picking and farm stands everywhere are filling up with folks buying their pumpkins.

If you're an early pumpkin getter, you'll wanna preserve that thing as long as you can. A common house hold lubricant can absolutely help you with that!

WD-40 Can Preserve Your Pumpkin

attachment-IMG_7254 loading...

You knew WD-40 was an amazing lubricant, but turns out it's an excellent pumpkin protector.

You may think of WD-40 as a lubricating spray or a rust remover but did you know WD-40 can be used to repel insects from your pumpkins and keep your pumpkins fresher for longer?

Simply engage the wide spray nozzle and apply a thin layer of the formula all over the pumpkin. The WD-40 formula is flammable so we don’t recommend using it on pumpkins that will be placed near a flame. wd40.co.uk

The average pumpkin will cost you about $6.50 this year and people who carve one, know how time consuming it can be, especially if one gets super crafty and puts in a ton of effort.

I suggest you pick up one of those pumpkin carving kits as well.

Pumpkins can last about two to three months in suitable weather, but if you carve them, they may only last three days.

You may have known the many uses of WD-40, but now you why WD-40 is in timely demand!

