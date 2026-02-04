Only One Player from Massachusetts is Playing in the Big Game This Weekend

Super Bowl LX is right around the corner and while it's been seven years since Massachusetts football fans have seen the Patriots in the big game, and there's a lot to look forward to.

Besides the game itself, gathering with family and friends, placing wagers, participating in Super Bowl pools with your friends and coworkers, and of course, eating delicious game-time snacks are some of the best parts of the last Sunday in the NFL season.

While most folks from Massachusetts will be cheering on the Patriots, there is one player on the field wearing a Seattle jersey that Bay State football fans should cheer on, because he's one of our own.

The One NFL Player from Massachusetts in Super Bowl LX Plays for Seattle

Of all 96 players who will be on the field for the Super Bowl this weekend, 48 on each team, only one person out there is from Massachusetts, and unfortunately, he doesn't play for the New England Patriots.

27 year old Jake Bobo, a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, was born in North Andover Massachusetts where he grew up playing football. His natural talent eventually landed him at Belmont High School, a private school in the suburbs of Boston. He excelled at the high school level, was named three-time first team All-Independent School League selection, and his junior year the team won the Kevin Fleming Bowl to capture the New England Prep School championship.

After high school Bobo continued his football career the Duke and UCLA. IN 2023 was was signed as an undrafted free agent by Seattle after the draft that year. This past season played in all 17 regular season games and started three of them. While he is the teams third string receiver, the organization says he's a valuable part of the teams depth chart and special teams, primarily valued for his tactical discipline, effective blocking, and ability to make efficient catches when targeted.

While most of us will still cheers for the Pat's, it's great to see the Bay State represented in the game big.