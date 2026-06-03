Plum Island Beach in Massachusetts Met With Mostly Positive Reviews

Summer is almost officially here, and many towns throughout Massachusetts will see an increase in visitors.

One of my favorite things to do, like many people, is to spend time on the beach on a relaxing summer day. Whether I'm splashing in the ocean, engulfed in waves, or just hanging out on the beach, soaking in the rays, I would make the beach my home if I could. I love it.

If you are looking to spend time on the beach in Massachusetts, whether it's for a day, a weekend, or a week, there are many beaches to choose from, especially on Cape Cod. I have never visited this particular beach, but Plum Island Beach is one that I would be interested in checking out. The Newburyport attraction is not only beautiful, but some feel the beach is true bliss.

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I learned some information about Plum Island Beach on the Newburyport website, but I also wanted to know what visitors thought of the beach, and Tripadvisor provided me with some reviews, many of which were positive. A chunk of the reviews raved about the beach's beauty and the relaxing vibe it gives off.

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Some reviews state that the beach is very clean, and one reviewer found sea glass there, which she wasn't able to find at any other beaches she's been to. Another review stated that the beach was a great spot for biking and the views were beautiful. One reviewer mentioned that Plum Island Beach is a great place for watching wildlife. You can check out all of the reviews here and learn about Plum Island Beach here.

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