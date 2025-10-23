We Need Cops In Massachusetts, Why Isn’t Anyone Applying?

I was talking to few police officer friends of mine the other day and they were telling me all about the department's implemented mandatory overtime due to being understaffed. They need more officers on the force. This is a problem in Massachusetts and nationwide. Why?

In Massachusetts, young people from Gen Z and Millennials are not signing up to be police officers like they used to. Let's look at what the numbers show.

Civil Service Exam Numbers

First, the number of people taking the civil service exam to become a cop has dropped a lot since 2013. Back then, about 16,800 people applied for the exam. By 2019, around 10,000 signed up for municipal police jobs. But in 2021, that fell to just 2,925.

For State Police, applicants went from 14,314 in 2013 to only 4,744 by 2023. In 2022, total applicants were about 10,345, but numbers keep going down.

Small towns like Greenfield, for example, used to get dozens of local applicants plus thousands from outside, but now they might get only six for an opening.

Remnants of the 'Defund the Police' movement are squashing momentum

Why aren't young folks applying? Many reasons show up in reports. Negative views of police from news and social media make the job seem bad or dangerous. Gen Z and Millennials often see cops as dishonest or unfair because of stories about police mistakes.

Low pay is another issue—starting salaries in small towns are around $54,000, much less than in big cities or other jobs. The hiring process takes over a year with tests and checks, which turns people off. High housing costs, long hours, and better options in other fields also play a part. After events like George Floyd's death, anti-police talk has scared away talented young people.

“I don’t think there’s any secret,” Dodge said on Monday. “The national, if not global, narrative is that we're not honest, that we’re abusive. If you know the men and women of the Greenfield Police Department, they’re anything but that.” -recorder.com

How many more officers do we need in Massachusetts?

The State Police has about 2,300 officers now but wants over 3,000, so they need at least 700 more. In Boston, there are around 560 vacancies. Small departments can lose 10-20% of their force if just one spot stays empty. Statewide, the shortage means more overtime and stress, hurting public safety. To fix this, leaders are trying bonuses and faster hiring, but changing young people's minds is key. -nbcboston.com