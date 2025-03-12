Police Stopping Random Vehicles In Mass. This Weekend

There is a sobriety checkpoint this weekend in Massachusetts.

I bet if I asked you what the first question law enforcement asks you when you get pulled over is, you could tell me. The internet is full of videos of people proving to the world that they 'know their rights'. Is handing police your license and registration enough?

2 Questions Police Ask That You Can Lawfully Avoid In Mass.

1. "Do You Know Why I Pulled You Over?"

This appears like an innocent question and a nice ice breaker, but it can be perceived as a trick question as well.

This question initially seems normal; an officer of the law wants you to recognize the thing you did wrong. Unfortunately, this classic traffic stop opening is a trick question that’s meant to catch drivers off guard before they have time to remember their fifth amendment rights. -whitelawpll.com

Is it really to incriminate yourself though? I mean you don't have to answer honestly. You don't have to answer at all. I remember the time I said "no" to that question and ended up with a $250 speeding ticket. A little honesty and an apology may have gotten me a warning. Just sayin'. It depends on the situation.

2. Where Are You Coming From?

This is another probing question that can potentially result in one incriminating themselves. If you say you were coming from a restaurant or bar, that can make looking for signs of alcohol use seem more legit to the questioning officer.

The next sobriety checkpoint conducted by the Massachusetts State Police will be Friday and Saturday March 14 and 15. It will take place somewhere in Worcester County.

