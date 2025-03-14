Police Warn Shoppers at Massachusetts TJ Maxx About Gift Card Scam

One eastern Massachusetts Sheriff's Department is warning people about the latest scam targeting local residents.

Massachusetts is full of a lot of really good people, unfortunately, there are still some bad ones out there as well. In an age where people have access to others in so many ways, coupled with ever-growing technology, scams are on the rise.

According to CNBC, there has been a 61% increase in attacks and scams in the past year, and each year they become more sophisticated in their methods. The news outlet reports that last year consumers lost an estimated $5.8 billion to fraud last year.

The Newton, Massachusetts Police Department is warning residents about a gift card scam affecting folks in the area.

Massachusetts Police Warn TJ Maxx Shoppers About Gift Card Scam

Some shoppers at the TJ Maxx and Sierra Trading Post plaza on Needham Street in Newton thought it was their lucky day, but it turned out to be quite the opposite. Some folks found what appeared to be $500 gift cards on the windshield of their vehicles, but like most things, if it seems to good to be true, it probably is.

According to a local news station, the blue cards were placed in a small envelope and included instructions to scan a QR code printed on the card. Scammers were hoping that folks would scan the QR codes, giving them an in to gain access to personal information, possibly including credit card info.

Investigators asked anyone who sees people placing these cards on vehicles to call 617-796-2123 as they work to identify those who are responsible.