Police Warn Shoppers at Massachusetts TJ Maxx About Gift Card Scam

Massachusetts Police Warn TJ Maxx Shoppers About Gift Card Scam
Some shoppers at the TJ Maxx and Sierra Trading Post plaza on Needham Street in Newton thought it was their lucky day, but it turned out to be quite the opposite. Some folks found what appeared to be $500 gift cards on the windshield of their vehicles, but like most things, if it seems to good to be true, it probably is.
According to a local news station, the blue cards were placed in a small envelope and included instructions to scan a QR code printed on the card. Scammers were hoping that folks would scan the QR codes, giving them an in to gain access to personal information, possibly including credit card info.
Investigators asked anyone who sees people placing these cards on vehicles to call 617-796-2123 as they work to identify those who are responsible.
