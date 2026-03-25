Massachusetts is a prime state for starting a family. The Bay State has been ranked among the best states for families for many consecutive years. Plus, Massachusetts is a top state for education and technology, and you can't forget all of the cultural and historical aspects the Bay State has to offer. Massachusetts may be a state you may want to consider when it comes to family life.

If you are expecting or are thinking about having a child, you know there will be plenty of preparations and new adventures coming your way. Though parenting can be hard work, it's also a very rewarding and exciting experience.

Obviously, one aspect that you and your partner will need to agree on is a name for your new bundle of joy. Sometimes, couples have their name picked out in advance. Other times, they're scratching their heads trying to come up with the perfect name. Then, other times, the couple arrives at the perfect name the moment the child comes into the world. Whatever the case may be for you and your partner, the point is that you're going to need a name for your new addition.

These are the 20 Most Popular Girl Names From the 80s in Massachusetts

Something that may be helpful for you if you are expecting a girl is that Stacker recently released a list of the most popular girl names in the 80s in Massachusetts. We have listed the top 20. This should help get the ideas flowing for that perfect name.

#20 Kristen

#19 Kimberly

#18 Rebecca

#17 Laura

#16 Amy

#15 Heather

#14 Erin

#13 Emily

#12 Michelle

#11 Danielle

#10 Lauren

#9 Stephanie

#8 Melissa

#7 Elizabeth

#6 Ashley

#5 Nicole

#4 Sarah

#3 Amanda

#2 Jessica

#1 Jennifer

Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Berkshire County, or anywhere in between, these girl names were popular in Massachusetts during the 80s, and they're back. As the saying goes, what's old is new again.

You can view the complete list of baby names that Stacker compiled here.

LOOK: 25 Everyday Objects From the 1980s You Totally Forgot About From kitchen gadgets to clunky electronics and classroom staples, the 1980s were packed with unforgettable everyday objects. Scroll through and see how many of these totally normal ’80s staples you remember. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz