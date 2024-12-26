Popular ‘America’s Best’ Massachusetts Restaurant Closing

A very popular spot in western Massachusetts has announced that it is closing its doors and is up for sale.

Biggins Diggins in Lanesborough, MA is a breakfast and lunch spot, specializing in smoked meats located in the Berkshires. Opening in July of 2018, Terry and Jen Bishop were a big hit right away.

At Biggin's Diggins, we strive to provide the best homestyle, old-fashioned dining experience in town. Our cozy space offers a quaint, family-friendly feel that matches the homemade style of our meals.

When it comes our food, we're all about the slow-smoked meats. We smoke our meats slowly for up to 16 hours in our smoker, so you know the meat will be tender and tasty. -bigginsbiggins.com

Biggins Diggins in Berkshire County

A post on social media on Thursday morning left fans of the beloved Berkshire County spot very disappointed. The Bishops did not give a reason for the closure, but did solicit any potential buyers of the restaurant and/or its equipment.

itsarasak thithuekthak itsarasak thithuekthak loading...

As the year comes to an end, so does the era of the Bishop's Biggins Diggins. The time has come for us to either sell the restaurant or sell everything in the restaurant and move on to a new venture. We would like to Thank each and everyone of you who has supported us over the six and a half years.

This was an extremely hard decision, but one that needed to be made. Our goal is to stay open through this weekend. If anyone is interested in buying the restaurant reach out to us so we can set up a meeting. Again from all of us at Biggins Diggins thank you for your support. -Terry and Jen Bishop

Biggins Diggins was featured on 'America's Best Restaurants' in 2024