Popular Anxiety Drug Recalled In Mass. For Wrong Dose

Clonazepam, the generic name for brand name Klonopin is being recalled in the U.S. after a third party has accidentally mislabeled the dosage on the outside of the package.

If you are one of the millions of Americans who take Clonazepam, you are being urged to take a second look at your prescription.

Clonazepam is commonly prescribed to treat seizures, epilepsy and panic disorders, a type of anxiety.

Medicine Brian Chase loading...

Clonazepam that is being recalled is in the blister packs

Some people get their pills in the blister packs, some get it in a vial (shown above).

The incorrect dosing strength is printed on the carton the drugs are sold in, with the correct dose printed on the blister strips and tablets inside.

Endo has warned patients to stop taking the recalled products immediately, saying there was a 'reasonable probability' they could suffer 'life-threatening respiratory depression,' when breathing becomes dangerously slow. -dailymail.co.uk

Clonazepam is a sedative and if it's mistakenly ingested in the wrong dosage it can lead to someone really being heavily sedated to the point of non functioning and could have potential breathing side effects. Some could be life threatening.

The recall is especially for patients with concomitant pulmonary disease, patients who have prescribed dosing near maximal dosing and patients also taking other medications that could cause additional respiratory distress.

Contact your doctor or pharmacy for any questions regarding the recall on Clonazepam.

