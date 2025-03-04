Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic eateries that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

When you think of the culinary scene in Massachusetts, or anywhere in New England, seafood is surely the first thing that comes to mind. You're not wrong. As of August this year, there are over 740 seafood restaurants in Massachusetts. That's more than double the number of cities and towns in the state.

While fresh seafood remains king of Massachusetts cuisine, the beloved burger comes in a close second. From gourmet wagyu beef burgers, or burgers sprayed with gold flakes (yes, apparently this is really a thing) to mom and pop dinners and the ever-popular drive-thru, Massachusetts has an abundance of burgers to choose from.

One chain burger joint that is seeing a decline in sales has a serious decision to make about the fate of some underperforming franchises.

Red Robin Chain Considers Closing 70 Underperforming Stores

Red Robin, which has just under 500 stores nationwide, is considering shuttering the doors of 70 eateries, Nation Restaurant News reports. The possible closings will be tapered over the next five years, with 10 to 15 expected to close this calendar year.

The press release did not indicate which stores would be targeted for closing, including those in Massachusetts. Currently, Massachusetts has five Red Robin restaurants located in Foxboro, Holyoke, Millbury, Plymouth, and Wareham.