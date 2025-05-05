Popular Cape Cod, Massachusetts Restaurant Destroyed by Overnight Fire

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history attracts visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, generating $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

Needless to say, the majority of tourism in Massachusetts is centered around Cape Cod, and some of the busiest restaurants in the state are located there. One of the most popular restaurants on the Cape experienced a devastating fire last night, leaving owners in shock.

Popular Cape Cod Restaurant Destroyed By Fire

Shortly before 5:30 am this past Sunday, fire departments from Sandwich, Bourne, Plymouth, Cotuit, Barnstable, and West Barnstable all responded to Captain Scott's Seafood Restaurant in Sandwich, Massachusetts, for a devastating blaze.

Sandwich Fire Chief John Burke said, "heavy smoke and flames were seen coming out of the back of the building...the fire appeared to be coming from the basement and crews had to get out of the building when the first floor became unsteady," according to CBS.

The fire caused an estimated $1,000,000 worth of damage to the family-owned eatery, which has been declared a total loss. The remains of the building were torn down after the fire was brought under control.

Owners tell the news outlet that they plan to rebuild.

Now we're going to just have to rebuild again. This is a strong community, a strong family, and we're going to start with rebuilding from there. George Gossios, Jr via CBS Owner Captain Scotts Seafood Restaurant

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state and local fire officials, but Chief Burke said he's looking at an electrical fire being a possible cause.

