Hugely Popular Chain Restaurant Opening 1st Massachusetts Location

Get ready to get excited, Massachusetts! A very popular fast-food eatery is heading our way for the first time. This particular chain restaurant has over 700 locations in the United States, but none in New England. Until now!

I've had the luxury of eating at this particular chain more than a few times down South (they are based out of Tampa, Florida), and let me just say, if you're a burger fan, you're in for something special.

How lucky are we that they chose to open their first New England location right here in the Commonwealth? Before now, the closest locations were in New York and New Jersey.

What fast-food restaurant am I talking about? I'm talking about Ch--wait, did I mention how good their French fries are? Oh my goodness. They're AMAZING! Okay, let's get serious. CHECKERS, the famous burger chain, is opening in Worcester!

According to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, Worcester is going to be the home of Checkers' first location in New England. Checkers will be moving into the former home of a Honey Dew Donuts location at 99 Gold Star Blvd. in Worcester.

I, for one, am overjoyed! Yeah, Worcester is a bit of a drive for us living in Western Massachusetts, but--did I mention the fries? The fries alone are almost worth the commute. And I'm not even kidding!

The secret ingredient to their fries is some kind of special seasoning, and it just makes them so DELICIOUSLY GOOD. And that's just the regular fries. They also come in cheese chili and garlic parm varieties.

BTW, you can actually buy Checkers French fries in the frozen food aisle at certain supermarkets, but I wouldn't recommend it. They taste nothing like the real thing. Don't say I didn't warn you.

Anyway, if you've never eaten at a Checkers before, you may want to give it a try the next time you're in the Worcester area. They have a menu that runs the gamut from burgers and hot dogs to chicken tenders and wings. Oh, and milkshakes.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports that the plan is to open Checkers as soon as possible, which would be sometime this Fall. For more on the story, visit the Telegram's website here.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz