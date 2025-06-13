Popular Clothing Retailer with Multiple Massachusetts Locations is Closing 180 Stores

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

The state of Massachusetts has 48 Walmart locations, 49 Target locations, and 45 Home Depot stores just to name a few. So there is no shortage of chain stores in the Bay State, but one popular clothing store chain has announced the closure of almost 200 stores nationwide.

National Clothing Retailer with 10 Massachusetts Locations Annouces Closures

A popular clothing chain has announced the closure of 180 stores across the United States on its latest earnings call.

Torrid, a plus-size clothing retailer, says an increase in online shopping has pushed the company to close numerous stores, according to the CEO, Lisa Harper. Harper said that 70% of the company's business comes from web sales.

We’re accelerating our transformation to a more digitally-led business, which includes optimizing our retail footprint. We now plan to close up to 180 underperforming stores this year—allowing us to reduce fixed costs and reinvest in areas that drive long-term growth, including customer acquisition and omnichannel enhancements

Nationwide, the store has over 600 locations. In Massachusetts, there are 10 stores located in Natick, Peabody, Leominster, Dartmouth, Wareham, Holyoke, North Attleboro, Braintree, Saugus, and Milbury. There is no official word yet on which stores will be closed based on performance analysis.