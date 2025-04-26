Times they are a changin' as restaurant chains in Massachusetts and beyond struggle to remain relevant.

Bertucci's is has abruptly closed 4 more locations in Massachusetts as they once again declare bankruptcy.

Popular Italian Eatery Closes 4 More Restaurants In Mass.

Bertucci's has closed their restaurants in Braintree, Mansfield, North Andover and Norwood.

Slater Townsquare Media Berkshire Slater Townsquare Media Berkshire loading...

I spent many lunches at Bertucci's in the eastern part of Massachusetts back in the aughts. The atmosphere was always spot on and the food was delicious. Their chicken, broccoli, ziti and their pasta sausage dish was delicious. Their pizza was pretty amazing, too. Lest we forget the rolls and butter!

How many Bertucci's remain in Massachusetts?

The locations still listed as open on Bertucci's website are in Boston, Chelmsford, Chestnut Hill, Framingham, Hingham, Medford, Newton, Reading, Waltham and Westboro. -cbsnews.com

It's not all bad for the company, Bertucci’s opened its first fast-casual concept, Bertucci’s Pronto, on Tremont Street in Boston on April 23. The 34-seat venue focuses on takeout with pizza by the slice, salads, and sandwiches, aiming to capture the growing demand for on-the-go dining.

The company emphasized that its traditional restaurants will continue operating, just with a reduced presence in Massachusetts. However, customers expressed disappointment, particularly in Braintree, where the location had served families for over 20 years, fostering memories tied to its signature rolls and pizzas.

Bertucci's opened its first restaurant in Somerville in 1981 and had 80 locations as recently as 2018.