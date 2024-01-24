Top 25 Most Popular Karaoke Songs in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents love to have a good time and what party is complete without some good old-fashioned karaoke?! Ok, maybe plenty of parties are complete without it, but it's still a great time.

There was actually a time during the pandemic when karaoke was banned in Massachusetts, but thankfully since May 10, 2021, when the Commonwealth moved into Step 2 of Phase 4 (remember all that fun stuff?) crooners across the state got their chance to sing again.

Whether or not you are a participant or an observer of the great, and usually embarrassing pastime, we can all agree the right song can make or break a performance.

Now, what exactly defines a good karaoke selection? Well, I guess that depends on who you ask. My favorite songs in the real world might not always be my favorite karaoke song, meaning you need to read the room when it comes to a selection. You want something that the crowd is going to get behind because even the best performance means nothing if the room isn't vibing with it. Is this a room that's going to appreciate Kenny Chesney's "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy?" or is it more of a Nelly's "Ride Wit Me" kind of audience? Song selection is crucial.

What are the Most Popular Karaoke Songs in Massachusetts?

According to information compiled by Karaoke24/7 these are some of the most popular karaoke song selections as of November 2021.

Billie Jean, Michael Jackson

Don't Stop Believin', Journey

Summer Nights, Grease Soundtrack

Sweet Caroline, Neil Diamond

Dancing Queen, ABBA

I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Whitney Houston

Wannabe, Spice Girls

Torn, Natalie Imbruglia

I Will Survive, Gloria Gaynor

Love Shack, B-52s

Hit Me Baby (One More Time), Britney Spears

Hey Jude, The Beatles

Rapper's Delight, Sugar Hill Gang

I Love Rock n Roll, Joan Jett

Like a Prayer, Madonna

Wonderwall, Oasis

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles), The Proclaimers

Never Gonna Give You Up, Rick Astley

Valerie, Steve Winwood

Teenage Dirtbag, Wheatus

Mr. Brightside, The Killers

Beautiful, Christina Aguilera

Lose Yourself, Eminem

Since You've Been Gone, Kelly Clarkson

Shallow, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper