Top 25 Most Popular Karaoke Songs in Massachusetts
Massachusetts residents love to have a good time and what party is complete without some good old-fashioned karaoke?! Ok, maybe plenty of parties are complete without it, but it's still a great time.
There was actually a time during the pandemic when karaoke was banned in Massachusetts, but thankfully since May 10, 2021, when the Commonwealth moved into Step 2 of Phase 4 (remember all that fun stuff?) crooners across the state got their chance to sing again.
Whether or not you are a participant or an observer of the great, and usually embarrassing pastime, we can all agree the right song can make or break a performance.
Now, what exactly defines a good karaoke selection? Well, I guess that depends on who you ask. My favorite songs in the real world might not always be my favorite karaoke song, meaning you need to read the room when it comes to a selection. You want something that the crowd is going to get behind because even the best performance means nothing if the room isn't vibing with it. Is this a room that's going to appreciate Kenny Chesney's "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy?" or is it more of a Nelly's "Ride Wit Me" kind of audience? Song selection is crucial.
What are the Most Popular Karaoke Songs in Massachusetts?
According to information compiled by Karaoke24/7 these are some of the most popular karaoke song selections as of November 2021.
- Billie Jean, Michael Jackson
- Don't Stop Believin', Journey
- Summer Nights, Grease Soundtrack
- Sweet Caroline, Neil Diamond
- Dancing Queen, ABBA
- I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Whitney Houston
- Wannabe, Spice Girls
- Torn, Natalie Imbruglia
- I Will Survive, Gloria Gaynor
- Love Shack, B-52s
- Hit Me Baby (One More Time), Britney Spears
- Hey Jude, The Beatles
- Rapper's Delight, Sugar Hill Gang
- I Love Rock n Roll, Joan Jett
- Like a Prayer, Madonna
- Wonderwall, Oasis
- I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles), The Proclaimers
- Never Gonna Give You Up, Rick Astley
- Valerie, Steve Winwood
- Teenage Dirtbag, Wheatus
- Mr. Brightside, The Killers
- Beautiful, Christina Aguilera
- Lose Yourself, Eminem
- Since You've Been Gone, Kelly Clarkson
- Shallow, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
