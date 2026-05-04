Popular, Much-Loved Massachusetts Restaurant Closing It’s Doors After 100+ Years

For many of us, hearing news regarding the closure of a favorite business is mighty hard to deal with. Even more so if that business happens to be a favorite restaurant, am I right?

Think about it. Go back and pore over your favorite, most cherished memories. How many of those memories involve restaurants? Restaurants aren't just great eating places. They also serve as great meeting places with family, friends, and first dates.

When I was a kid, I had the foolish notion (I'm sure I wasn't the only one, either) that my favorite eateries would be around forever, continuously serving fantastic food. I think I had that notion because, to me (and my relatively short life span), they had been around forever.

The point is, with today's tough economy, more restaurants are finding it harder to remain open. That's a damn shame. And, sadly, it doesn't matter how long you've been in business. You still have to deal with the same issues other eateries must deal with.

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The Boston Globe has reported that one of the oldest restaurants in the Bay State will be closing permanently sometime in June. And I'm not kidding when I say one of the oldest. This Cambridge institution has been open for 107 years. 107!!!!

The hugely popular S&S Deli, located in Inman Square, Cambridge, is closing in June. Believe it or not, the establishment opened in 1919 and is renowned for its classic deli foods.

You name it, they serve it. Everything from matzo ball soup, corned beef and pastrami reubens, knockwurst, chopped liver, potato (and beef) knishes, cheese blintzes, potato pancakes, bagels with lox (or lox spread), and, of course, half sour pickles!!

That doesn't even cover half the food that's available. Burgers, sandwiches, gourmet pizza, casseroles, beef, chicken, seafood entrees, salads, quiches, and a fantastic breakfast menu.

Trust me, S&S Deli is going to be sorely missed once they're gone. If you're going to be somewhere in the Boston, Cambridge, or Somerville area in the near future, check them out before it's too late.

For more on the story, visit the Boston Globe's website here and say goodbye to another Massachusetts food icon.

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