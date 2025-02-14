Popular NYC Bagel Company Opens First Two Massachusetts Locations

Massachusetts is known for a lot of things. Its pivotal role in the country's history, some of the best colleges and universities in the world, spectacular landscapes from mountains to beaches, and in recent years the culinary scene has emerged as one of the best in the country.

Boston, Massachusetts has become a food mecca for chefs and diners alike. Local foodies and those visiting the area have a wide variety of culinary choices, from fresh seafood, to classic Italian, and Asian cuisine to Indian and even West African delicacies are all represented throughout the capital city.

In addition to some culinary gems and independently owned restaurants, there is also an abundance of chain eateries throughout the state. Industry trends show that by 2025 the chain restaurant industry will contribute an estimated $6.5 billion into the Massachusetts economy.

The state is home to some of the top chains in the nation, including the flagship store and headquarters of Dunks, one of the largest coffee chains in the U.S. While Dunks will always reign supreme in Massachusetts, even a die-hard fan will admit they don't hold a candle to a true New York City bagel shop.

NYC Bagel Chain Opens Second Massachusetts Location

Popular New York City based PopUp Bagels opened its first location in January and is already set to open the doors to its second Massachusetts location.,

PopUp Bagels, which specializes in fresh-out-the-oven bagels and unique schmears, opened its first Bay State store on Pier 4 Blvd in Boston in early January. Fans will see their second location open on Assembly Row in Sommerville sometime this summer.

The award-winning bagel shop made the announcement via social media.

The chain operates locations throughout New York and Connecticut and has several sporadic pop-ups throughout the northeast.