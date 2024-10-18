Popular Restaurant Has Less Than 5 Locations Left in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has been experiencing the ups and downs of the economy over the last few years. Inflation, job and housing insecurities have put many people in limbo and as a result, people are spending money to go out to eat the way they once were. Some restaurants have survived by scaling back menu items and hours while others have had to close some locations to stay afloat.

Get our free mobile app

A Once-Popular Massachusetts Restaurant is Dwindling Little By Little

One restaurant that people attended often at one time whether it was for breakfast, lunch, dinner or late-night meal was Denny's. Since there isn't a Denny's near me it's a treat when I have the opportunity to eat there. When I'm in Springfield for medical appointments I'll occasionally hop over to Holyoke and grab a bite at the Northampton Street location.

There are Less Than 5 Denny's Locations Remaining in Massachusetts

Many Massachusetts folks are limited to their choice of Denny's restaurants as there are only four left in the Bay State. If you want to get your Denn'y fix, here are the locations you can still choose from in Massachusetts:

252 Washington Street #200 Attleboro (508) 639-2967

243 William S Canning Boulevard Fall River (508) 617-4543

2173 Northampton St. Holyoke (413) 532-7554

38 Commercial Rd Leominster (978) 534-0311

The Lincoln Street location in Worcester closed earlier this year. Denny's also had locations in Springfield and Chicopee Falls once upon a time. Hopefully, the remaining four locations can stand the test of time and stay open in the Bay State.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker