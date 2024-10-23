Popular Restaurant with Just 4 Massachusetts Remaining Announces Closures

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive fine dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

There are plenty of restaurant chains not based out of Massachusetts that still have a few popular remaining locations, but one of those brands could be in trouble.

Chain Restaurant with Just Four Locations Left in Massachusetts Announces Closures

The Denny's chain of restaurants has announced the closure of 50 restaurants over the next year. The ones that do remain open could make a major change to its 24/7 operating hours, according to reports.

The 71-year-old company announced that 50 locations are slated to close by the end of this year, while the remaining 100 will close sometime in 2025. That would leave 1,375 locations, however, the four locations still remaining in Massachusetts are hanging in the balance.

After closing a few locations recently, Denny's now operates just five remaining Massachusetts restaurants. Those locations are listed below:

252 Washington Street #200, Attleboro

243 William S Canning Boulevard, Fall River

2173 Northampton St, Holyoke

38 Commercial Rd, Leominster

A specific list of closing restaurants was not available at this time, but the post will be updated in the future.