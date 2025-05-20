Popular Southern Fast Food Chain to Open New Massachusetts Locations

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palate and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts, of course, has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years, the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

But there are also a handful of chain restaurants you will never see in Massachusetts, although some of that is changing. A popular southern-based fast food chain has just announced that it's expanding its small Massachusetts footprint.

Raising Cane's Announces New Massachusetts Locations

Popular friend chicken chain, Raising Cane's, has announced that they are opening three new Massachusetts locations, one of which will open this week. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the 800+ location company will open its eighth Massachusetts location at 253 Cochituate Road in Framingham today.

The chicken finger juggernaut has slowly been expanding in Massachusetts, currently operating three locations in Boston, along with single stores in Seekonk, Marlboro, Methuen, and Medford.

On June 3, Raising Cane's will open another store in Saugus, and in August, they will open the doors at a new Fall River location, according to the company's website.

20 customers who visit the new Framingham location will win free Raising Cane's for life.