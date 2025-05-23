Massachusetts Should Be Using Green Porch Lights This Weekend

You may notice that when you're driving around, some Massachusetts homes have green porch lights on display. While they look neat and are calming, you may be wondering why you're seeing them on display lately. Let's get into the reasons.

Why Do Some Massachusetts Homes Have Green Porch Lights on Display?

One reason residents display green porch lights is that they may just like the color green. That's simple enough. But another reason you may see them and should display them yourself, specifically this weekend, is that green porch lights represent support for veterans and the military. With Memorial Day coming up this Monday, May 26, this is a fine opportunity to switch out your normal porch light bulb for a green one. Green porch lights also pop up during March to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Here's Where You Can Purchase Green Porch Lights

You can get green porch lights from hardware stores and online. In addition, some stores sell multi-colored light bulbs with a remote control. This type of bulb would be convenient if you wanted to show support for other causes and holidays. For example, a purple porch light is used to raise awareness about domestic violence, while a pink porch light is associated with breast cancer awareness. You would see pink porch lights in October, but of course, you can use any color you'd like year-round. You can find them pretty much anywhere, including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and throughout Massachusetts. Grab a green one this weekend and show support for our veterans.

