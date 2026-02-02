February is finally here, and it seems like it took a long time to get here. Even though I was pretty busy during January, that month just seemed to move slowly. I suppose these frigid Berkshire temperatures haven't helped to speed things along.

Now we're into the second month of the year, and we can look forward to Valentine's Day and school vacations. For some parents, school vacation can be a blessing, and for others, their eyes are starting to water as they read this reminder. It's okay, it's only for one week. You can do this.

A Federal Holiday is Coming Up This Month, Which Means No Mail for Berkshire County Residents

Another thing to keep in mind is that Presidents' Day falls in February. This year, the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, February 16. Federal holiday, meaning that it will be a long weekend for many Berkshire County folks, as federal offices, banks, and post offices are closed. That's right, you won't be receiving mail on February 16, and you won't be able to conduct business at the post office that day, either, no matter where you live, whether it's Pittsfield, Great Barrington, North Adams, etc. So, if you have a package to send with a deadline, make sure you prepare accordingly.

When is the Next Federal Holiday After President's Day?

After President's Day, the next federal holiday will be months away, which will be Memorial Day on May 25th. If you get President's Day off, I hope you enjoy your three-day weekend. If not, and you're like me, it will be business as usual on February 16.

