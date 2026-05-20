U.S. Postal Service Reminds Massachusetts Residents To Do This ASAP

Stop whatever it is you're doing, Massachusetts residents, and go take a look at your mailbox. If it's not brand new, your mailbox may need some attention. And the U.S. Postal Service says that RIGHT NOW is the time to do it.

Seriously. The USPS designates one week out of the year as Mailbox Improvement Week. And that week is right now. Every year, the USPS designates the third week of May as the time to inspect and, if necessary, give your mailbox some TLC.

The Postal Service says that daily wear and tear on mailboxes often goes unnoticed by customers, so this week is all about checking your mailbox and making improvements if needed. That includes the post that the mailbox sits on.

If that sounds crazy to you, it shouldn't. According to the USPS, keeping a well-maintained mailbox means:

...customers can help their carriers ensure mail, packages, and special deliveries arrive on time, safely, and securely.

Hence, the reason for Mailbox Improvement Week. Here are some of the most common fixes for mailbox owners:

Mailbox Hinges: If the mailbox door has any loose hinges, tighten them. Pretty It Up: Is the paint cracked or peeling? Do you spot any rust? A fresh coat of paint will do wonders. Make A Stand: Make sure the post that the mailbox rests on is upright and secure. Visibility/Clarity: Ensure your house number is visible and easy to read.

Remember, regular mailbox maintenance not only improves functionality but also enhances curb appeal and helps beautify your neighborhood. For more, visit the USPS website here. And give that mailbox SOME LOVE!

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