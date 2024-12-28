Massachusetts is Home to the Second Oldest Potato Chip Brand

Massachusetts is the founding place of many snacks we consume today including chocolate chip cookies, Fig Newton cookies, Boston cream pie, and so on. One snack that many people love is potato chips. A fun fact is that Americans eat around 1.85 billion pounds of potato chips each year. Did you know that one of the world's oldest potato chip brands was founded in Massachusetts?

Massachusets is Home to the Second Oldest Potato Chip Brand in the World

According to Oldest.org Tri-Sum Potato Chips is a New England staple, founded in Leominster, Massachusetts as the aptly named, Leominster Potato Chip Company in 1908. J.P. Duchesneau was hand-cooking potato chips and delivering them to homes by carriage at this time, an idea that took root as an establishment that has endured for over a century. Now known as Tri-Sum Potato Chips the site notes that the company remains a 4-generation institution of this famous family, who continues to produce fan-favorite chips.

Where Can I Get Tri-Sum Potato Chips?

Tri-Sum Potato Chips is available in many flavors including original, sour cream & onion, barbecue, and more. You can purchase these chips at Market Basket Supermarkets which has locations in Massachusetts including Leominster, Maynard, Waltham, and more. You can find a store near you by going to the supermarket's store locator. You can also easily purchase Tri-Sum Potato Chips on the brand's website.

So, if you are looking for a new potato chip you could try the world's second oldest potato chip brand. You'll be eating a piece of history. You can check out the other oldest potato chip brands in the world by going here.

