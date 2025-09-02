Mass. Powerball Jackpot Up To $1.3 Billion

Massachusetts - the Powerball jackpot is back up to $1.3 billion! That's the amount if you take payments over time. If you want cash right away, it's about $589 million. This big prize has grown because no one won the last drawing. -powerball.com

To play Powerball, you buy a ticket for $2. You can add something called Power Play for an extra $1, which can make smaller prizes bigger. Drawings happen three times a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights.

What are the chances of winning?

The chances of winning the jackpot are very small - about 1 in 292 million. That means it's super hard to win the top prize, but smaller prizes are easier to get. Overall, your odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

Biggest prize ever won in Massachusetts?

Yes, people from Massachusetts have won big before. The biggest win was in 2017 when Mavis Wanczyk from Chicopee got $758 million. She bought her ticket at a local store. There have been other winners too, like a $1 million prize in 2023, but jackpots are rare. Only a few multi-million prizes have come from tickets sold in the state since Powerball started there in 2010.

What is the first thing you should do if you win really big money?

If you ever win a massive amount like this, the first thing to do is sign the back of your ticket right away. This proves it's yours. Then, put it in a safe place, like a bank box, and don't tell many people yet. Next, talk to a lawyer or money expert to plan what to do with the cash. Winning can change your life, but you need to be smart about it.

Powerball brings excitement to many players in Massachusetts, even if winning is tough. Always play for fun and not more than you can afford - gambling can be very addictive.