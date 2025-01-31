Massachusetts Braces for Prices Hikes on These Everyday Items

Massachusetts residents are feeling the pain of inflation and it's about to get worse. Prices on everyday items keep increasing regularly. I'm disgusted when I walk into a store and see $6.00 as the average price for cereal. Let's not even get into the cost of eggs. I suppose I can understand that a little more considering the whole Avian Bird Flu outbreak but still...ouch! It doesn't matter where I shop in the state be it Pittsfield, Worcester, or Westfield, the jacked-up prices are equal opportunity for all.

Get our free mobile app

With Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China beginning this Saturday, Americans will be bracing themselves as a slew of everyday items will likely cost even more money than they do now. Trying to get ahead in 2025 may be hard enough as it is. Any kind of raise probably won't make a huge difference to most when the cost of living is likely to skyrocket.

According to the Associated Press, the business between the North American nations now exceeds China, totaling $1.8 trillion in 2023. That is far greater than the $643 billion in commerce that the U.S. did with China in that same year. In addition to housing and energy costs increasing in price, these other six categories of items could cost you an arm and leg. Probably more than ever it's wise to shop smart.

8 Products Expected to be More Expensive Under Trump's Trade Plan

Keep in mind, that inflation from the tariffs isn't limited to these items, these are just a few examples of what could be increasing in price first. We'll have to see how things shake out as these tariffs move forward.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker