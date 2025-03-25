Price Of This Grocery Item Falls Sharply In Massachusetts

Grocery shopping in Massachusetts will get a little less painful at the checkout in the coming weeks since the wholesale price of this item has fallen just about 50%.

When my girlfriend thought it was a good idea to raise chickens last year, I couldn't have disagreed more. Boy, was I wrong. It has taught our oldest son some responsibility, but more importantly, it got us through the great egg crisis!

The whole sale price of eggs have fallen sharply since last month, according to Agriculture Department.

Egg price relief in Massachusetts

The whole sale price of eggs were about $8.00 last month, they're about $4.00 a dozen now.

Close-up detail of a man shopping in a supermarket

Why are the price of eggs falling finally? Is Bird Flu over?

That's part of it...

Economists said the decline in wholesale prices, which are still above long-term averages, was very likely fueled by a combination of factors: bird flu coming under control, weaker consumer demand, ramped-up supply and producer pricing decisions.

The Agriculture Department noted that there had been no significant outbreaks of avian flu in March, but economists say any new outbreaks could push up prices again. The virus has forced egg producers to cull tens of millions of hens since late last year. -NYT

Egg customers won't see relief at the queue for a couple of weeks as shelves are still stocked with the higher priced eggs.

The spread of bird flu was to blame for the enormous increase in the price of eggs over the winter.

The industry, and most experts, squarely blame bird flu. More than 166 million birds have been slaughtered to contain the virus. Some 30 million egg layers have been wiped out just since January, significantly disrupting egg supplies. -abcnews.com

