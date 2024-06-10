Price Per Acre In Mass. Listed As Highest In America

The average property owner in America owns 10,800 square feet, or a quarter of an acre. In rural areas of Massachusetts, it's not uncommon to own many acres of land, but in more densely populated areas more of the average quarter of an acre is much more common.

Price Of Land In Mass. Is 'Second Highest' In America

attachment-447967295_863934912433730_8974279753105856687_n loading...

We live in the western part of Massachusetts where land is a little more plentiful than the crowded eastern section of the state. Buying land and building a home is a beautiful thing, but there is a lot to it. Clearing land, zoning, getting electricity, access to sewer or septic, access to water, and more are all part of the process.

attachment-291437011_1787380624943828_4155108913562246818_n loading...

For the purpose of this post, we are talking strictly the average price of land per acre in the state of Massachusetts. Land is super expensive in some municipalities and super affordable in others.

Rhode Island comes in at number one, and Massachusetts has the second highest average per acre land cost.

The 5 States Where Land is the Most Valuable

Rhode Island – $350,400/acre Massachusetts – $333,200/acre Connecticut – $282,900/acre New Jersey – $242,900/acre Hawai’i – $202,400/acre

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The 5 States Where Land is the Least Valuable

Arizona – $4,200/acre New Mexico – $6,000/acre Mississippi – $10,800/acre Colorado – $11,600/acre Arkansas – $11,600/acre

So what do you notice about the geographical location of the most expensive land versus the least expensive? The more expensive land is in the eastern part of America and the least in the west, for the most part.