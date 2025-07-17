My Sunday afternoon drive last week with the kids turned into quite the caper. Cruising past Blythewood Dr. in Pittsfield, that “PRIVATE WAY” sign near the mailboxes on West St. caught my eye.

It screamed exclusivity, like I'd stumbled into a gated community for the elite. With Onota Lake’s shores practically kissing those fancy houses, it’s no shock I felt like an intruder. Were those walkers waving hello—or signaling me to "get lost"? My shiny new ride might’ve fooled them into thinking you were a neighbor. Gotta love that paranoid brain tick! 😄

'Private Way' Laws In Mass. Can Be Confusing

A large mailbox with the flag down along a gravel road. Robert Clay Reed loading...

But here’s the deal: “private way” doesn’t mean “keep out.” It just means the road isn’t maintained by Pittsfield’s budget—residents handle upkeep, not the town. So, I wasn't breaking any laws gliding down Blythewood Dr.

In fact, police can’t enforce much on private roads, except in rare cases like DUI busts.

Police, in fact, can hardly enforce any driving regulations on private roads, because they are not owned by the state or by municipalities. (There are rare exceptions, such as drunken driving arrests.) -boston.com

Residents might get picky about parking, but driving through? Totally fair game. That “private” label isn’t about exclusivity; it’s about the road not meeting public standards. Anyone can pass through, no VIP pass needed.

People think of 'private' in the sense of something being exclusive. But it's really private in that it has not been accepted as a public way, with public standards. It does not mean exclusivity. Being a way, it's open for the public to pass. -boston.com

Advice to the confused

Next time you roll down a private way, ditch the guilt and wave back with swagger. You’re not a sheep, you’re just exploring! Those Onota Lake folks can’t gatekeep a public passage.