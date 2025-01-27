This Mass. Town Has The Highest Tax Rate 2025

We're talking property tax rates in this post. You know, the little extra you pay in your mortgage each month, or maybe your property is paid off and you get the quarterly bill.

I just got my property tax bill in the mail for fiscal year 2026 and it went down! I didn't even know that could do that. Did the rate go down or is my home worth a little less?

Property tax rates are down across the commonwealth from a few years ago.

What is property tax and where does the money go?

Property tax is an assessment on the ownership of real and personal property. An owner’s property tax is based on the assessment, which is the full and fair cash value of the property.

Local governments use property tax revenue to fund public services, which might include things like:

Public schools

Public libraries

Road maintenance

Emergency services

Each municipality allocates tax revenue differently, so the exact way property taxes are used varies. -capitalone.com

Your actual tax bill can fluctuate a bit depending on the value of your home and of course, the tax rate.

10 Towns With The Highest Property Tax Rates In Massachusetts for 2025

1. Longmeadow RATE: $21.12

2. Westhampton RATE: $20.79

3. Greenfield RATE: $19.56

4. Williamsburg RATE: $18.97

5. Heath RATE: $18.81

6. E. Longmeadow/Plainfield (tie) RATE: $18.48

7. Charlemont/Russell (tie) RATE: $18.30

8. Colrain RATE: $18.26

9. Middlefield RATE: $18.24

10. Chester RATE: $18.06

What Town Has The Lowest Tax Rate In Massachusetts?

Edgartown (Martha's Vineyard) - boasting a rate of $2.52 per $1,000.

Hancock (Berkshire County) - is very low as well, at $2.68 per $1000.

This post is about Massachusetts' highest tax rate which doesn't necessarily equate to the highest tax bill.

The combination of your city or town's tax rate and your home's actual value will determine what you pay.

