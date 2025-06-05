Public Health Alert Issued at 32 Massachusetts Grocery Stores

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

One of the most prominent grocery chains in Massachusetts is facing a recall of one of its most popular items.

Whole Foods Beef Faces Possible E. Coli Contamination at Massachusetts Stores

Whole Foods, which currently has 32 locations in the Bay State, is facing a massive recall of ground beef. Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for ground beef sold at Whole Foods stores across the country. Certain ground beef packages may be contaminated with E. coli.

The contaminated porducts have been removed from store shelves, however some of the beef was already purhcased, so customers are urged to check product they already have at home.

The effected products were one-pound, vacuum-packed containers with the label “Organic Rancher Organic Ground Beef 85% lean 15% fat", with a use-by or freeze-by dates of either 06-19-25 or 06-20-25. In addition, the beef packaging has the establishment number EST.4027 in the USDA mark of inspection.