It's October and Massachusetts is chilly and damp! The leaves are turning, and people start carving pumpkins for Halloween. But pumpkins can rot fast in the cool, wet air. That's where WD-40 comes in. This spray is a handy fix for squeaky doors, but folks here use it on jack-o'-lanterns too!

Why? Pumpkins are big fruits full of water. Outside, rain, wind, and cold make them moldy or shrivel up quick. Mold loves moist spots, and squirrels love to nibble on them. WD-40 is a water displacer - its name means "Water Displacement, 40th formula." Spray a light coat on the carved parts, and it pushes away water. It leaves a thin, oily shield that blocks moisture and slows drying out.

This Fall Hack Will Preserve Your Pumpkin

How long has this been a thing? People in Massachusetts started this trick years ago. Gardeners shared tips online and at fall fairs. It keeps pumpkins looking fresh longer, up to two weeks instead of a few days. No more mushy messes on porches! Plus, it's cheap and easy - grab a can at any hardware store.

In fact, around Halloween time, some mom and pop hardware stores, Home Depot, Lowe's, and other retailers may run low on the lubricant due to demand.

WD-40 helps families enjoy their decorations through Halloween night. It won't stop all problems, like freezing temps, but it fights the New England weather well. Next time you see a shiny pumpkin glowing on a doorstep in Boston or the Berkshires, it might have a secret WD-40 glow-up. Just remember: use it outside, and don't eat the pumpkin after - safety first!