Smashing Pumpkins This Weekend in Western Massachusetts

Western Massachusetts families and beyond will be in for a treat this Saturday as they will be able to smash their Halloween pumpkins this Saturday at Whitney's Farm Market & Garden Center in Cheshire (right in the heart of the Berkshires). The Pumpkin Smash event will be on Nov. 2 from 11 am - 4 pm and is a free event.

Why Would Anyone Want to Partake in a Pumpkin Smash Event?

Well, not only is it fun to smash pumpkins in a safe setting, it's actually good for the environment. Instead of your pumpkins sitting in a landfill creating methane gas, your smashed-up pumpkins will be used as compost which in turn will create more life in the Earth's soil. After all of the pumpkins have been smashed at Whitney's, Second Chance Composting out of Adams will haul them away and turn those pumpkin scraps and pieces into compost.

John Pitroff, owner of Second Chance Composting had this to say about the misfortunes of pumpkins sitting in landfills:

In America, over 1 billion pounds of pumpkins are put in landfills each year, creating pollution via methane gas, taking up dwindling space, and destroying the potential for new growth if they were instead composted.

A Few Pumpkin Guidelines for Attendees

If you want to partake in the pumpkin smash event you'll need to bring your own pumpkin(s) as they will not be provided. Pumpkins must be unpainted, unbleached, and have any non-organic materials removed from them.

More Information and Fun

There will also be some fall attractions open at Whitney's Farm on Saturday along with some giveaways. You can get more details by going here. This event is sure to be a smash as there is no other like it in Berkshire County.

