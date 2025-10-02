The 5 Best Spots In The Berkshires To Experience Serenity

It's a busy world and many of us don't take the time to smell the roses - here in The Berkshires we are chock full of peaceful places to relax and enjoy nature. Here are five amazing spots where you can feel calm and take a deep breath, perfect for a quiet escape.

Mount Greylock

Mount Greylock in Adams is the tallest mountain in Massachusetts. You can hike easy trails like the Cheshire Harbor Trail to the top. The view stretches far, showing green hills and forests. It’s super quiet up there, perfect for sitting and thinking. The Bascom Lodge is a cozy place to rest, too.

Bash Bish Falls

In Mount Washington, Bash Bish Falls is the state’s highest waterfall, dropping 80 feet into a clear pool. A short walk takes you to this beautiful spot where the water’s sound calms you. The nearby Taconic State Park has more trails for a peaceful walk.

Olivia’s Overlook

Located in Lenox, Olivia’s Overlook gives you a big view of the Housatonic River Valley. It’s a great spot for a picnic or just sitting quietly. You can walk the Burbank Trail nearby to enjoy more nature without any noise.

Ashintully Gardens

In Tyringham, these gardens are like a secret hideaway. With flowers, grassy hills, and quiet woods, it’s a calm place to stroll or sit. The old mansion ruins add a cool, peaceful vibe.